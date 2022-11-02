CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Shiseido: Beauty innovations for a better world

Up to today, China has long been the largest overseas market for the Shiseido Group, said Masahiko Uotani, Group CEO of Shiseido.

Editor's notes:

It is the fifth time for the China International Import Expo to take place in Shanghai, and CIIE has been increasingly recognized by global businesses as a great platform to get connected with China and beyond. Again, we invite some of them to voice their opinions, which is to shed light upon the CIIE this year!



I still remember very well Shiseido's first appearance at CIIE and how excited we were. We are very honored that we can attend the memorable fifth event today. Congratulations to all those involved in CIIE for reaching this important five-year milestone. And thank you to all the CIIE staff for supporting the Shiseido exhibition.



This year is a very important year for Shiseido as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of our founding. As we reflect on our history, one of the most forward-looking decisions we made was to become the first global beauty company to enter the Chinese market.

Up to today, China has long been the largest overseas market for the Shiseido Group. Over the last 40 years, Shiseido China has grown into our most innovative beauty company, delivering the best products and services to our Chinese consumers. Shiseido China also serves an important role as an innovator in the skin beauty business and demonstrates best practices to our group worldwide.

As we move towards our vision of becoming the world's No. 1 Skin Beauty company by 2030, we will not be able to do so without further developing our business in the Chinese market. This will also allow us to achieve our corporate mission "Beauty innovations for a better world."

Shiseido China is the key for us to bring about the future we want to create, through the expansion of its business, local innovations, and investments. CIIE provides a window for us to showcase our latest achievements to the world. It allows us to connect to our stakeholders and enhance further collaboration. Shiseido will continue to reinforce our relationship with China, and we will aim even higher together with all of you.

I wish all the best success for the Fifth CIIE.