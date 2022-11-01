﻿
CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | L'Oréal: China increasingly a global trend setter

We have seen at first-hand how products featured at CIIE have become best sellers, both here in China and beyond, said Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal.
Editor's notes:

It is the fifth time for the China International Import Expo to take place in Shanghai, and CIIE has been increasingly recognized by global businesses as a great platform to get connected with China and beyond. Again, we invite some of them to voice their opinions, which is to shed light upon the CIIE this year!

CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | L'Oréal: China increasingly a global trend setter

Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal

Reaching 5th anniversary for the China International Import Expo is quite an achievement!

Holding this year's CIIE as planned, is a great demonstration of China's determination to continue opening up and its strong economic resilience in an increasingly VUCA (meaning volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) world.

This year's CIIE also comes at a special time for China, as the country embarks on a new development journey, directed by a new vision.

2022 is also a very special year for L'Oréal, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of L'Oréal in China – now the global headquarters of our newly established North Asia Zone.

Over the past quarter-of-a-century, China has become an important market for our group, not only in terms of business results, but also increasingly as a global trend setter, and home of game-changing innovation.

This year, L'Oréal is not only proud to be one of the biggest exhibitors, but also the rotating Chairman of the CIIE Enterprise Alliance.

L'Oréal has participated at this world-class expo for five years in a row.

During this time it has become one of our group's most strategic international events, allowing us to showcase world-class brands, products, tech and innovation.

We have seen at first-hand how products featured at CIIE have become best sellers, both here in China and beyond.

The CIIE has also helped to inspire meaningful policy breakthroughs, helping to speed up the pace of innovation and encourage open collaboration.

I would like to thank the L'Oréal China team for their hard work.

I'd also like to thank the Chinese government, our local business partners, and our Chinese consumers.

Our success would not have been possible without commitment, passion, resilience and support from all these parties.

I look forward to being with in person with you at next year's event.

Congratulations and every success for a successful CIIE 2022 – wǔ wǔ shēng wēi, yuè bàn yuè hǎo!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
