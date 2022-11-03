CIIE in the eyes of global CEOs | Bayer: We are part of China's development and progress proudly

As China's most significant import exhibition, the CIIE very much facilitated international companies like Bayer, to share and grow together with China economic development.

Editor's notes:

It is the fifth time for the China International Import Expo to take place in Shanghai, and CIIE has been increasingly recognized by global businesses as a great platform to get connected with China and beyond. Again, we invite some of them to voice their opinions, which is to shed light upon the CIIE this year!



This year is the 5th time that Bayer, a world leading life science company participates in the China International Import Expo. This year is also the 140th anniversary of our company in China.



Over these many years and decades, Bayer has witnessed China's development and progress and we've been part of it proudly. At Bayer, we are committed to making people's lives better and to advancing people's health and nutrition. These are not only basic human needs, it is also what our company does best.

Since Bayer's first presence in the event five years ago, we've been working closely with our Chinese partners to introduce our latest research achievements through this national platform.

As China's most significant import exhibition, the CIIE very much facilitated international companies like Bayer, to share and grow together with China's economic development.

4 Photos | View Slide Show ›













Our vision at Bayer is "Health for all, hunger for none." Standing on our two fundamental pillars – health care and agriculture. Both areas are essential to address the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, and both also stand on China's National Agenda.

At Bayer's presence in this year's fair, there are two notable highlights. First, Bayer's exhibition space will be increased by 50 percent compared with last year. And second, Bayer's Crop Science Division will be present in the crop and seeds subsection of the fair, as our latest effort to support China's agricultural development.

The global pandemic has not ended yet. Health and nutrition, the two very basic needs of people have never been so important. All of this makes the work of our more than 100,000 colleagues at team Bayer worldwide even more meaningful than ever.

I wish the 2022 fair every success and I wish you have a wonderful stay at our Bayer Booth. Thank you and stay well.