First-time exhibitors strike a bond at CIIE

As China's market for novel products and services increases, new players are rushing to build an innovative ecosystem.

Leading biopharmaceutical businesses and surgical equipment suppliers are among the first-timers at the China International Import Expo, where they have also established local partnerships.



As the CIIE celebrates its fifth anniversary this year, its impact is growing with each passing year, and it has been able to effectively recruit new industry titans to join its ranks.

Pharmaceutical and medical device businesses in specialized therapeutic areas have recognized the Chinese market's enormous potential.

"The event exemplifies China's robust economic growth and strength in innovation, and increases openness to win-win collaboration with other countries," commented chairman and CEO of Amgen Bob Bradway.

Amgen's breakthrough treatment for postmenopausal women at high risk of fractures due to osteoporosis is one of the products on display at its booth at this year's CIIE.

Irene Hsu, vice president and general manager of Amgen China, said that the company utilizes the platform to advocate for the development of a "Predict and Prevent" health-care ecosystem and to encourage greater focus on cooperating with multiple stakeholders.



The company that specializes in innovative therapies for cardiovascular illnesses, bone health, oncology and inflammation is bringing the new monoclonal antibody used to treat osteoporosis in China to the CIIE.

It also wants to speed the launch of new therapies through collaborations, with the expo serving as a forum for fostering transparency, cooperation and win-win outcomes.

Cordis, a manufacturer of cardiovascular and endovascular equipment in the United States, debuted its innovative surgical devices at the event. On display at its booth are the "Railway" Sheathless Access System for radial artery procedures and the MYNXGRIP vascular closure device.

Alan Tsai, general manager of Cordis China, said that the CIIE is an important forum for promoting openness and facilitating exchanges, and it intends to enhance technology collaboration for vascular intervention treatments. Additionally, it will increase local research efforts and enhance the education and training of local surgeons and nursing staff.

Gilead sciences' first appearance at the CIIE signifies the biopharmaceutical company's commitment and latest push to shed light on innovative treatments for diseases such as HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer.



Jim Jin, vice president of the firm and general manager of Gilead China, said that the event is a great venue for expanding the opening-up scale, forging collaborations and achieving win-win outcomes.

With the establishment of its China headquarters in Shanghai in 2017, the company has introduced nine medications in China, seven of which are on the national reimbursement drug list.

Several agreements have been formed to promote the accessibility of new drugs and expand awareness about illness prevention.

During the expo, an agreement was reached with the Chinese Association for STD and AIDS Prevention and Control for a three-year strategic cooperation project to support the national action plan on public health care and combat the public health risks of hepatitis C.

In eight provinces, it will provide free disease screening and education, in addition to other supportive measures.

Hepatitis B and C infections are the leading causes of liver disorders, resulting in over 380,000 cancer-related deaths every year in China.