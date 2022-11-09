Multinationals promote low-carbon, digital economies

Global intelligent industrial and information technology giants are promoting digital and low-carbon economies at the ongoing 5th CIIE.

Companies involved in the intelligent industrial and information technology sectors are emphasizing low-carbon and digital economies at the fifth China International Import Expo.



Rio Tinto, a leading mining company, is a first-time exhibitor at the CIIE, and has a booth in the special exhibition zone on low-carbon energy and environmental protection.

It is exhibiting more than 10 high-quality metal minerals and demonstrating its green and intelligent supply chain through electronic touch screens, virtual reality, and motion seats. Its low-carbon products can be used in the automobile and beverage packaging sectors.

It also signed a memorandum of cooperation with China Mineral Resources. The two sides will cooperate on the iron ore and steel supply chains, promote carbon reduction in the industry, and strengthen cooperation in mineral resource development.

"This new agreement reaffirms Rio Tinto's strong commitment to working with China to achieve high-quality and sustainable development," said Jakob Stausholm, chief executive officer of Rio Tinto.

Metsa Group, a Finnish firm in the forest industry, made its CIIE debut at the "Energy, Low Carbon and Environmental Protection Technology Zone" to represent a whole chain solution for renewable wood.

"Our products are born with genes of carbon neutrality, and we make full use of each tree to ensure nothing goes to waste," said Song Wangqiu, president of Metsa Group Asia and China at the site.

For example, Log wood at Metsa is used for wood products, including peeled veneer products, plywood and sawn timber. Pulpwood is used to produce pulp, which is a raw material for paperboard and printing, tissue and speciality papers.The bark, branches and crowns are in turn used in energy production.

Fives Group, a French industrial engineering group, is also focusing on low carbon and digitalization.

"Twenty years ago, we took a bold and visionary gamble on the industry of the future. An industry that will be digital and carbon-free, or it won't be," said Frederic Sanchez, president of Fives and the Alliance of the Industry of the Future.

The company has secured contracts worth 80 million euros with Chinese firms Baowu, AVIC, FAW, Yingde, and CPP to develop its technologies in the fast-growing areas of new energy vehicles, new materials, clean energy, decarbonization, and digitalization.

Siemens' digital plant in Chengdu received the TÜV SÜD's Carbon Neutral Certification, indicating that it has become a carbon neutral plant.

Simotics electric motors have also received the certification, becoming Siemens Nanjing plant's first carbon neutral product.

At the expo, the company also presented its "Xcelerator" open digital commerce platform for the Chinese market, as well as the Chinese version of its online platform.

The establishment of Siemens Xcelerator in China is not only a significant step forward in the company's digitalization journey, but also a watershed moment in the company's collaboration with Chinese partners on digital transformation to achieve high-quality and sustainable development, according to Xiao Song, global executive vice president of Siemens and chairman, president, and CEO of Siemens China.

Merck, a German science and technology firm, is also exhibiting a wide range of new products, technologies, and solutions and has announced investment and partnership plans for China.

Merck's electronics business boasts high-tech material solutions in next-generation semiconductors and displays, as well as innovative uses beyond displays, via a novel digital platform and advanced 3D holographic images.

The company has three high-tech manufacturing plants for its electronics business in China, two of which are in Shanghai.

"Having been in China for nearly 90 years, Merck has been an active player and has benefited from deepening Sino-German economic and trade cooperation. We will stick to our long-term commitment in China in both manufacturing and research and development," said Allan Gabor, president of Merck China.

The multinational giant introduced bioconvergence, an interdisciplinary method combining biotechnology, digital technology, and material science, at the expo.