Roche showcases approximate 30 launched and market-ready products at CIIE, including nearly 10 global innovative products that will be launched in China soon.

Roche showcases approximate 30 launched and market-ready products at CIIE, including nearly 10 global innovative products that will be launched in China soon.

One of them called Crovalimab, a treatment for a rare disease of hematology, is expected to be the industry's first innovative drug to have its first commercial launch in China ahead of the European Union and the United States.