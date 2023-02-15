Waigaoqiao in cruise control on path to become shipbuilding hub

The Pudong Cruise Industry Park together with the cruise ship interiors innovation center was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Waigaoqiao Bonded Area.

At the unveiling ceremony, the Waogaoqiao Bonded Area Administration signed a memorandum of cooperation on cruise industry development with CSSC Cruise Technology, Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, Gaoqiao Town, Gaodong Town, Gaohang Town and Waigaoqiao Group.

In order to support the development of the cruise industry in the Waigaoqiao area, the "three licenses" of the land-use right certificate, planning permit of construction engineering and building construction permit were issued within six hours, and the mechanism between town authority and enterprises of "joint consultation, joint construction, joint management, and sharing" was established.

At present, Waigaoqiao has made significant progress in promoting the development of the cruise industry, and has officially entered the era of "double ship building" of large cruise ships.

The background project, interior decoration project and commissioning project of the first domestic cruise ship are progressing well. The overall progress of the project has exceeded 91 percent.

The design, construction, management and other work of the second domestic cruise ship have been comprehensively optimized and started on schedule in August last year.

The Development Plan for the Cruise Industry in Waigaoqiao was officially released. The plan clearly points out that by 2025, a world-class cruise manufacturing and assembly base, the Asia-Pacific cruise supply base serving the whole country and radiating to Asia will be initially built, and the framework of the cruise industry cluster with global influence will be formed.

By 2035, a world-class cruise industry cluster with a complete industrial system, leading high-end manufacturing and agglomerated consumption resources will be formed.

Tang Ying, Party secretary of Gaodong Town, told Shanghai Daily, "In the future, Waigaoqiao will further promote the integration and upgrading of the cruise industry chain, supply chain, service chain, value chain and innovation chain and continue to make efforts in manufacturing support, investment attraction, project landing and business environment optimization, so as to make Waigaoqiao a large cruise production and supporting industry base that links the Yangtze River Delta region, serves the whole country and reaches the world."

Gaodong is tipped to be a major site of cruise shipbuilding while the neighboring towns of Gaoqiao and Gaohang will focus on cruise ship business and service.

"On this piece of land, a world-class cruise industry cluster with advanced manufacturing and modern service industries will be built," Tang said.

Zhao Feng, deputy director of the Waigaoqiao Bonded Area Administration, pointed out, "The systematic construction of large cruise ships in the future will greatly improve the level of smart manufacturing and promote the digital transformation of design, research and development, management and other fields.

"At the same time, the development of the cruise industry is of great significance to the overall coordinated development of Waigaoqiao, which will effectively promote the linkage between the bonded area and Gaodong, Gaohang and Gaoqiao and better drive the integrated development of industry and city, regional transformation and upgrading."

Wang Yanguo, deputy general manager of CSSC Cruise Technology Development Co Ltd, said, "Due to its particularity, cruise ships have derived a supply chain system with cruise characteristics beyond the traditional ship supply chain such as power, propulsion, engine, communication and navigation.

"In order to ensure the safety of the construction of the first ship and improve the level of autonomy, CSSC Cruise Technology is actively cooperating with the industry's leading enterprises and has laid out a good framework for the development of domestic upstream and downstream businesses of the supply chain."