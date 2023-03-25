﻿
Biz / Event

Projects fuel development of Anhui Province

Nearly 20 projects were signed between members of the Anhui Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and cities in Anhui Province during the first Global Anhui Merchants Shanghai Forum.
Ti Gong

Attendees at the forum.

Nearly 20 projects were signed between members of the Anhui Chamber of Commerce Shanghai and cities in Anhui Province recently during the first Global Anhui Merchants Shanghai Forum.

This will fuel the development of cities in the province and the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Members of the chamber signed eight projects with Suzhou City, covering medical equipment, intelligent manufacturing, new-energy battery and new materials, and two projects with Lu'an on the sales and promotion of agricultural products and stomatological hospital.

Another six projects with Tongling involved the digital economy industrial park, talent service and high voltage electrical equipment manufacturing.

Experts and professors from nearly 30 hospitals and medical institutions in Shanghai such as Ruijin Hospital and Huashan Hospital received letters of appointment as health consultants during the forum.

Cooperation will be conducted among the chamber, enterprises, hospitals and research institutions on biomedical research and development, production and manufacturing and talent cultivation.

Ti Gong

The projects will fuel the development of cities in Anhui.

The cooperation will also cover the improvement of grassroots medical treatment and health conditions in Anhui Province.

Anhui merchants with big contributions to the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta region, innovation-driven development, and charity programs on senior care and helping the needy were awarded during the forum on Wednesday.

The forum gathered about 1,200 government officials from Shanghai and Anhui, academicians of Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering, Anhui merchants, heads of multinationals, and industry insiders to share insights into the integration of the region.

The event is of great significance in pooling the wisdom of Anhui merchants across the globe and power the economic and social development of Shanghai and Anhui, said Wang Xiaohan.

Wang is deputy director of the United Front Work Department of Shanghai and Party secretary of Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce.

The legendary story of Anhui merchants will continue, and they will grow together with the delta region and witness mutual achievement, said Wang.

Source: SHINE
﻿
