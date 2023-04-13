﻿
Biz / Event

Anshun city promotes culture and tourism in Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-13       0
With the renown Huangguoshu Waterfall scenic area, Anshun city in Guizhou Province is promoting a number of new cultural and tourist destinations, in Shanghai.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-13       0
Anshun city promotes culture and tourism in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Huangguoshu Waterfall

Anshun city, in southwest China's Guizhou Province, unveiled a number of cultural and tourist projects on Wednesday in Shanghai to seek investment and boost cooperation.

The city boasts the world famous Huangguoshu Waterfall scenic area and 13 4A scenic spots.

It has set up two marketing centers in Shanghai to lure business investment, and several cooperation agreements were signed between travel operators from Anshun and Shanghai.

Anshun city promotes culture and tourism in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Waterfall in Anshun City

The projects involve a cultural park, an international tourism resort, and a cultural and tourism complex.

The cultural park of Huangguoshu Waterfall includes a wetland, hotels, folk culture experiences, film shooting, and floral landscape sightseeing areas.

The resort program will introduce high-end hotel resorts, catering facilities, SPA and thrilling drifting activities, while the complex will feature a cultural and creative experience venue, boutique hotels and entertainment venues.

Anshun features picturesque landscapes with over 100 waterfalls and more than 1,200 karst caves.

Anshun city promotes culture and tourism in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Scenery of the city

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     