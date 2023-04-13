Anshun city promotes culture and tourism in Shanghai

With the renown Huangguoshu Waterfall scenic area, Anshun city in Guizhou Province is promoting a number of new cultural and tourist destinations, in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Anshun city, in southwest China's Guizhou Province, unveiled a number of cultural and tourist projects on Wednesday in Shanghai to seek investment and boost cooperation.

The city boasts the world famous Huangguoshu Waterfall scenic area and 13 4A scenic spots.

It has set up two marketing centers in Shanghai to lure business investment, and several cooperation agreements were signed between travel operators from Anshun and Shanghai.

Ti Gong

The projects involve a cultural park, an international tourism resort, and a cultural and tourism complex.

The cultural park of Huangguoshu Waterfall includes a wetland, hotels, folk culture experiences, film shooting, and floral landscape sightseeing areas.

The resort program will introduce high-end hotel resorts, catering facilities, SPA and thrilling drifting activities, while the complex will feature a cultural and creative experience venue, boutique hotels and entertainment venues.

Anshun features picturesque landscapes with over 100 waterfalls and more than 1,200 karst caves.