Second batch of exhibitors register for this year's CIIE

With preparations already underway for the 6th CIIE, a list of the second batch of exhibitors has been released, with 123 companies signing on for large-scale exhibition areas.

The official list of the second batch of exhibitors were released on Tuesday, as the countdown to the 6th China International Import Expo reaches 200 days.

Among the newly released exhibitors are 123 companies and organizations with relatively large exhibition areas, who recently signed. Previously, the first batch of 206 exhibitors had already been announced.

The sixth session of CIIE will be held in Shanghai from November 5th to 10th, 2023. Adhering to the concept of comprehensive exhibition with professional management, the expo will continue to set up six major exhibition areas, respectively for food and agricultural products, automobiles, technical equipments, consumer goods, medical equipments and health care, and trade in services, as well as a special area for innovation incubation.

The full list of the second batch of CIIE exhibitors this year