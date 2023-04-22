﻿
Biz / Event

New attractions, easier payments for Singapore tourism

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0
The Singapore Tourism Board has unveiled several new tourist attractions and signed a strategic cooperation agreement with WeChat Pay to fuel the country's tourism recovery.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0
New attractions, easier payments for Singapore tourism
Ti Gong

A thrilling water experience in Singapore

The Singapore Tourism Board unveiled several new tourist attractions and signed a strategic cooperation agreement with WeChat Pay, a mobile payment service run by China's tech giant Tencent, in Shanghai on Friday to fuel the country's tourism recovery.

Singapore has launched or is yet to launch a series of new attractions and tourist programs such as HydroDash located at Palawan Beach, Sentosa, Singapore's first floating aqua park, Bird Paradise scheduled to open in May, and camping tours in Lazurus Island.

Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board have agreed to collaborate to base a brand-new Disney cruise ship exclusively in Singapore for at least five years beginning in 2025.

New attractions, easier payments for Singapore tourism
Ti Gong

Exercises on a bridge above rainforest

"As one of the most important tourist source markets of Singapore, China is showing robust tourism recovery momentum," said Keith Tan, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board.

"Singapore Tourism Board is firmly confident about the Chinese tourist market and is working to create an ideal yearning destination for Chinese travelers."

New attractions, easier payments for Singapore tourism
Ti Gong

A scenic lookout

Under the three-year cooperation agreement signed by Singapore Tourism Board and WeChat Pay, deep discounts will be offered by a number of tourist attractions, shopping and catering venues, and hotels in Singapore, between May and October for those using WeChat Pay in payment.

Resorts World Sentosa, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Singapore Flyer and Headrock VR are some on the list.

New attractions, easier payments for Singapore tourism
Ti Gong

The signing ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Disney
Tencent
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     