New attractions, easier payments for Singapore tourism

The Singapore Tourism Board unveiled several new tourist attractions and signed a strategic cooperation agreement with WeChat Pay, a mobile payment service run by China's tech giant Tencent, in Shanghai on Friday to fuel the country's tourism recovery.

Singapore has launched or is yet to launch a series of new attractions and tourist programs such as HydroDash located at Palawan Beach, Sentosa, Singapore's first floating aqua park, Bird Paradise scheduled to open in May, and camping tours in Lazurus Island.

Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board have agreed to collaborate to base a brand-new Disney cruise ship exclusively in Singapore for at least five years beginning in 2025.

"As one of the most important tourist source markets of Singapore, China is showing robust tourism recovery momentum," said Keith Tan, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board.

"Singapore Tourism Board is firmly confident about the Chinese tourist market and is working to create an ideal yearning destination for Chinese travelers."

Under the three-year cooperation agreement signed by Singapore Tourism Board and WeChat Pay, deep discounts will be offered by a number of tourist attractions, shopping and catering venues, and hotels in Singapore, between May and October for those using WeChat Pay in payment.

Resorts World Sentosa, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Singapore Flyer and Headrock VR are some on the list.