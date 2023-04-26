L'Oréal China granted Shanghai's first license for customized cosmetics service

The company's outlet at Shanghai IFC in the Pudong New Area offers personalized skin assessment and relevant skincare products.

Ti Gong

Shanghai issued its first license for on-the-spot personalized cosmetics service on Wednesday, marking the launch of a pilot program for such a service in the city.

The L'Oréal China outlet at Shanghai IFC in the Pudong New Area obtained the license from the Shanghai Drug Administration, enabling the cosmetics giant to offer the service at a business operation.

The service is engineered to scan and evaluate consumers' unique skin needs to create an entirely personalized corrective serum – developed, measured, and dispensed in only 10 minutes.

It offers personalized skin assessment and relevant skincare products.

With the increase in cosmetics sales, there has been an increasing demand for personalized service from consumers, the administration said.

Ti Gong

A range of digital equipment that provides personalized services such as lipstick and 3D facial mask printing machines and serum mixing instruments were warmly welcomed by consumers and drew wide attention during the previous China International Import Expo.

The National Medical Products Administration started a trial program of the service last year with Shanghai included in the scheme.

Conducted at outlets such as shopping malls, the service involves the customized packaging and formulating of cosmetics.

The administration has guided the company to establish relevant operation standards on product registration, testing, sample, sales management and product tracking.

"It reflects the response and innovative attitude of market regulators over increasingly subdivided manufacturing and sales modes and the consumption market," said Su Guoping, deputy director of the Pudong New Area Administration for Market Regulation.