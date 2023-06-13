Experts call for an increase in green funding

Experts at the first Carbon Neutrality Expo claimed the circular economy supports carbon peaking and carbon neutrality and called for an increase in green funding.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The first Carbon Neutrality Expo at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) serves not only as a platform for displaying advanced technologies to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions but also as a stage for cooperation and communication with insiders sharing insights into carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

The circular economy provides strong support for achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, and efforts for green financing should be increased, Guo Zhanqiang, secretary of the China Association of Circular Economy, said at the 2023 Net-Zero Cycle Industry Innovation Forum at the expo.

"According to our calculations, the contribution rate of the circular economy accounted for 25 percent of China's strategy of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality between 2016 and 2020. It is expected to reach 30 percent by 2025 and 35 percent by 2030," added Guo. "The figure is really encouraging."

"The circular economy has boosted the development of the recycling industry," Guo added.

According to Guo, the industry's output value had reached 1.5 trillion yuan (US$209.76 billion) by 2020 and had supplied 30 million jobs, based on the association's figures.

"The packaging industry, which connects manufacturing and consumption, is critical to the establishment of a green supply chain as well as the green transformation and upgrade of industries," Guo said.

"A green transformation of the packaging industry is required in order to create a green chain across the entire industry."

Ti Gong

The Shanghai-based unicorn science and technology firm HOREN, which provides green and intelligent recycling packaging technologies and solutions to the industrial industry, announced the completion of round D financing worth 200 million yuan during the expo.

It has established integrated green supply chain solutions combining packaging, service and data using 5G, big data and AI technologies and provides smart packaging technologies and recyclable operation services to approximately 2,000 firms around the world.

The company stated that it will accelerate the development and construction of whole-industry-chain digitalization and platform building, as well as strengthen the recycling operation network.

"A large recyclable system in the manufacturing industry requires standardized and digital support, as well as the construction of relevant production and operation networks, supporting logistics, warehouses, the Internet of Things, and digital facilities," said Liao Qingxin, HOREN's founder and CEO.

Zuo Xinyu, secretary of the logistics and equipment committee with the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, said that efforts should be stepped up "to promote recyclable packaging mode because it saves transportation and operation costs and contributes to the goal of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality."