St. Petersburg International Economic Forum kicks off in Russia

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) began on Wednesday at the Expoforum exhibition center in Russia's second-largest city St. Petersburg.

According to the forum's press service, more than 17,000 people from about 130 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in SPIEF, scheduled to end on Saturday.

The theme of SPIEF 2023 is "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." Participants from Russia and abroad will discuss the development of the Russian economy under sanctions, the country's technological sovereignty, social policy priorities and world economic issues.

In addition, Russia will hold several bilateral business dialogues regarding its relations with China, the United Arab Emirates, India and Brazil.

SPIEF has been held since 1997 and has become a powerful global platform for the business community to discuss critical economic issues facing Russia and the world.