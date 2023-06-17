International Technology Fair connects companies

The 9th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair concluded successfully on Saturday, with 535 cooperation intentions reached.

The 9th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair concluded on Saturday, with 535 cooperation intentions reached.

The three-day event, with an exhibition area of 35,000 square meters, saw a total of 958 companies participating as exhibitors this year.

It gathered innovative achievements from 11 countries and regions around the world as well as 27 provinces and cities in China.

The latest technologies and products from various high-tech companies, unicorn companies and leading companies specialized in niche sectors were showcased.

Also presented were the latest results in the key fields of energy and low-carbon technology, digital technology and biomedicine.

Of note, a special area for commercial cryptography was set up for the first time, demonstrating its application in emerging fields such as cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things and connected cars.

The exhibition also featured the world's first four-arm laparoscopic surgical robot developed by a Chinese company and approved for listing, a 20-megawatt offshore semi-direct-drive permanent magnet synchronous wind turbine generator, and a 2-ton-level manned electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

In addition to the domestic exhibitors, overseas companies from Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, Singapore, the Czech Republic and Mexico also showcased their latest technological achievements.

Czech companies exhibited intensive care beds and innovative nano-materials, while German exhibitors brought automotive lidar and simulation testing software technology.

Israeli companies showcased products including 3D vision and artificial intelligence medical aids. South Korean and Singaporean companies displayed cutting-edge technologies in the field of biomedicine and electronic information innovation. Mexican companies, meanwhile, exhibited high-precision, multifunctional remote virtual robot solutions.

Data showed that the event attracted a total of 37,925 professional visitors, while 535 cooperation intentions were reached on-site at the fair, and the technology transfer section achieved thousands of on-site matchmaking.

For the first time, the CSITF invited groups of technical managers to participate in the exhibition to engage in in-depth communication with more than 50 companies.



They reached cooperation intentions from various angles, including financing, licensing and market promotion.