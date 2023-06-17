Qingpu District all go with new projects

Projects with a total investment of 10.2 billion yuan (US$1.43 billion) were signed in Qingpu District on Friday to further power the development of the district.

Ti Gong

They were signed by 33 enterprises from various sectors such as new energy, construction, water supply, science and technology, and property development.

The rental and trading agreements of intent on 30,000 square meters of office buildings were signed at the same time.

Six global ambassadors were appointed to solicit business investment for the district.

Bearing a series of major strategic tasks such as the China International Import Expo, Yangtze River Delta integration demonstration zone, Hongqiao International Open Hub, Five New Cities, Qingpu has formed three leading industries – big digital, big health, and trade and commerce.

It has gathered a cluster of leading digital, biomedicine, and business and trade service firms.

The district has broad development prospects for companies and it will further optimize its business environment to support the development of companies, said Yang Xiaojing, deputy Party secretary and director of the district.

Moreover, it will further streamline review and approval procedures on government affairs, according to Yang.