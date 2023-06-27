Shanghai International Children, Baby and Maternity Products Expo to kick off Wednesday

The 22nd Shanghai International Children, Baby and Maternity Products Industry Expo will kick off on Wednesday, bringing over 3,000 exhibitors from China and abroad.

The 22nd Shanghai International Children, Baby and Maternity Products Industry Expo will kick off at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on Wednesday, creating a one-stop trade platform with over 3,000 exhibitors from home and abroad.

Lasting three days, the expo covering 300,000 square meters will gather more than 4,500 brands with the latest products in health care, food and snacks, baby carriages, car seats and furniture, baby and teenage clothing and accessories.

Over 100,000 people are estimated to attend the expo.

As a sideline of the expo, a two-day summit on big health industry development was held on Monday and Tuesday. With over 50 experts and industry insiders and over 1,000 visitors, it offered insight into the development prospects and industry trends of health products.

"The standard of children's milk powder is vague compared with baby formula, and it requires joint efforts from dairy companies," said Huang Jiaxin, a dietitian. "The intake of milk powder for children also requires the guidance from dietitians as it contains many nutrients."

The scale of health and functional foods keeps expanding in China and is estimated to surpass 300 billion yuan (US$41.56 billion) this year from 200 billion yuan in 2019, the summit heard.

Following the COVID pandemic, the public awareness of health is growing significantly, experts said.

If you go:

Date: 9am-5:30pm, June 28-30

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) 国家会展中心(上海)

Address: 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区崧泽大道333号