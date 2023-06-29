﻿
Biz / Event

Spring Airlines begins new route from Shanghai to Xinjiang ahead of peak tourist season

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:00 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0
With the tourist season here, Spring Airline begins a new flight from Shanghai to Xinjiang, with a stopover in Lanzhou. The new flight caters to increasing demand in summer travel.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:00 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0
Spring Airlines begins new route from Shanghai to Xinjiang ahead of peak tourist season
Ti Gong

The launching event

A new air route departing from Shanghai to Fuyun County, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, will begin from July 15, to fuel the summer tourist market.

The flight will be operated by Spring Airlines every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with a transfer in Lanzhou in northwest China's Gansu Province.

Fuyun County in Altay Prefecture is home to the Koktokay National Geo Park and boasts abundant mineral and tourist resources.

The park promises splendid natural views with brooks, springs and falls, lush forest and green meadows that add beauty and tranquility to the location.

The geo park has four major divisions, with the grand canyon, lake and earthquake fault zone.

It's also an ideal option for hiking and ski enthusiasts. The international ski resort in Koktokay is very popular among tourists, attracting visitors from all over the world every year.

Spring Airlines begins new route from Shanghai to Xinjiang ahead of peak tourist season
Ti Gong

Performance at the event

Gansu has formed a complete air network leading to major tourist destinations across the nation, with over 10 flights between Shanghai and Lanzhou daily, according to the Gansu Civil Aviation Airport Group which hosted a sharing event for airlines and tourist products with Spring Airlines on Thursday.

Lanzhou, the capital city of Gansu, has become an important gateway to popular tourist destinations such as Urumqi, Kashgar, Altay and Karamay in Xinjiang.

Spring Airlines said it will expand air routes to Xinjiang, with Lanzhou a transfer stop, from other regions in China and develop more diversified tourist products to satisfy the growing demand of travel in Xinjiang.

Summer break is generally the busiest travel season in China.

Spring Airlines said it has raised its flight capacity by 25 percent to cope with the surging travel peak this summer with destinations like Turpan, Manchuria, Hailar and Sapporo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     