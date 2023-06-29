Spring Airlines begins new route from Shanghai to Xinjiang ahead of peak tourist season

With the tourist season here, Spring Airline begins a new flight from Shanghai to Xinjiang, with a stopover in Lanzhou. The new flight caters to increasing demand in summer travel.

Ti Gong

A new air route departing from Shanghai to Fuyun County, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, will begin from July 15, to fuel the summer tourist market.

The flight will be operated by Spring Airlines every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with a transfer in Lanzhou in northwest China's Gansu Province.

Fuyun County in Altay Prefecture is home to the Koktokay National Geo Park and boasts abundant mineral and tourist resources.

The park promises splendid natural views with brooks, springs and falls, lush forest and green meadows that add beauty and tranquility to the location.

The geo park has four major divisions, with the grand canyon, lake and earthquake fault zone.

It's also an ideal option for hiking and ski enthusiasts. The international ski resort in Koktokay is very popular among tourists, attracting visitors from all over the world every year.

Ti Gong

Gansu has formed a complete air network leading to major tourist destinations across the nation, with over 10 flights between Shanghai and Lanzhou daily, according to the Gansu Civil Aviation Airport Group which hosted a sharing event for airlines and tourist products with Spring Airlines on Thursday.

Lanzhou, the capital city of Gansu, has become an important gateway to popular tourist destinations such as Urumqi, Kashgar, Altay and Karamay in Xinjiang.

Spring Airlines said it will expand air routes to Xinjiang, with Lanzhou a transfer stop, from other regions in China and develop more diversified tourist products to satisfy the growing demand of travel in Xinjiang.

Summer break is generally the busiest travel season in China.

Spring Airlines said it has raised its flight capacity by 25 percent to cope with the surging travel peak this summer with destinations like Turpan, Manchuria, Hailar and Sapporo.