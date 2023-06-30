﻿
684 enterprises attend China-ASEAN sugar expo

A total of 684 enterprises participated in the China-ASEAN Sugar Expo that opened Friday in Nanning, the capital of southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The expo, which lasts till Sunday, has an exhibition area of 30,000 square meters, organizers said.

Yan Weimin, head of the China Sugar Association, said the expo aims to connect producers and buyers and promote technological exchanges and international cooperation.

Delegates from the industry associations in the world's major sugar-producing countries like Brazil and Thailand and consulate generals of the ASEAN countries like Cambodia and Myanmar in Nanning attended the expo to promote the sugar industry development and economic recovery.

Guangxi is China's largest sugar-producing region, with the sugar cane planting area totaling 11 million mu (about 733,300 hectares) and annual sugar output of 6 million tons.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
