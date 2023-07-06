﻿
Xianju County seeks cooperation in Shanghai on innovative medical devices

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:21 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0
Ten medical device projects were signed during the launch of an innovation competition on Wednesday in the Pudong New Area, which is part of the 2023 Shanghai-Taizhou Week.
Ti Gong

The medical device town of Xianju is a priority project covering 3.5 square kilometers.

Xianju County in neighboring Zhejiang Province sought cooperation in Shanghai on innovative medical devices with the launch of an innovation competition on Wednesday.

Ten medical device projects were signed during the event in the Pudong New Area, which is part of the 2023 Shanghai-Taizhou Week.

The projects involved the research, development and manufacturing of brain-machine interfaces, medical device production in the field of minimally invasive bone repair, and high-value innovative consumables for otolaryngology, among others.

The county seeks to attract more enterprises in the whole industry chain of medical devices to promote the cluster development of its medical device industry, said Zhan Yajing, deputy Party secretary and governor of Xianju.

Officials from the Zhejiang Medical Products Administration and the county briefed thoe present on policy support, the business environment, and the infrastructure of Xianju on its medical device industry.

The 6th Global Medical Device Innovation Competition was launched at the same time.

In the past five versions, the competition attracted more than 500 projects by talents from home and abroad, with 50 winning awards.

Ti Gong

Xianju has brought together more than 50 leading medical device projects with about 600 patents.

Xianju is in full swing with the development of five 10-billion-yuan (US$1.38 billion) industry clusters on modern medicine, high-end equipment manufacturing, medical devices, new materials, and gift crafts.

The medical device town of Xianju, a priority project covering 3.5 square kilometers, has built up 139,000 square meters and established an industry fund of 600 million yuan to lure business investment.

Focusing on visual diagnostic equipment, precision surgical robots, intelligent rehabilitation therapy equipment, and high value medical consumables, the town has brought together more than 50 leading medical device projects with about 600 patents.

The output value of above-scale industrial enterprises in the town has grown more than 70 percent in the recent three years.

The town has paired with several universities and hospitals in Beijing, Shanghai and Zhejiang to conduct research and training on staff.

Zhejiang Medical Products Administration released 13 policies to support the development of Xianju's medical device industry in June and has established an innovative medical device service station in the town, which will cut the review and approval duration of the registration of new products by over 50 percent.

