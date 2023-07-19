The importance of IP protection learned through play

The interactive training and play session was one of the latest efforts in the city to enhance participation and public awareness of intellectual property rights protection.

An interactive training and play session for community members and residents was held at the Bansongyuan Subdistrict in Huangpu District as one of the latest efforts in the city to enhance community members' participation and the general public's awareness of intellectual property rights protection.

Dozens of community members and residents of nearby neighborhoods participated in the playful session, which was jointly hosted by the China Intellectual Property News and the Lego Group.

Shanghai has stepped up efforts to build demonstration zones for intellectual property rights protection, and several districts including downtown districts such as Jing'an, Xuhui and Hongkou are the first batch of demonstration areas to explore new mechanisms to safeguard intellectual property rights.



Through a series of creative painting games, Q&A sessions and interactive classes, the program integrates trademark protection and intellectual property relevant education materials into the daily lives of local residents in a playful way.

"We need to strengthen the publicity and education of intellectual property protection in a more diversified and rich format for local communities, which ultimately could encourage more innovative ideas and more solid protection of intellectual property," said Li Zhihui, vice director of China Intellectual Property News.

A mini tour explaining the details of trademark protection was set up to help both adults and children learn in the process of playing and having fun.

According to a study last year that involved 2,000 domestic consumers, 69 percent of them agreed with the importance of trademark protection, and 60 percent expected more educational measures to be taken to enhance the awareness of trademark rules.