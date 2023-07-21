﻿
Biz / Event

China Tourism Industry Expo to take place in Tianjin in September

Xinhua
The 13th China Tourism Industry Exposition will take place in north China's Tianjin Municipality from September 1 to 3, according to a press conference on Friday.
The 13th China Tourism Industry Exposition will take place in north China's Tianjin Municipality from September 1 to 3, according to a press conference on Friday.

The expo, co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the municipal government of Tianjin, will be the most sizable one so far, covering an exhibition area of 120,000 square meters.

The event will feature a wide range of activities, including exhibitions, specialized forums, and business negotiations. Up to now, the expo has attracted more than 2,000 cultural and tourism enterprises to attend.

At the press conference, Chen Guizhen, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said that this year's expo will focus on displaying RV camping equipment at scenic spots, hotel equipment, and special equipment.

The expo aims to present comprehensive achievements and cutting-edge technologies in the development of smart tourism by displaying the latest applications of digital services and intelligent tourism equipment, Chen added.

The expo has taken place in Tianjin annually since 2009. It has become a platform for exhibitions, business negotiations, and trading in the tourism industry, promoting domestic and foreign tourism industry exchanges and cooperation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
