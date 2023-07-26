CIIE marks 100-day countdown to November mega exhibition

Preparations for the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai are in full swing, with Thursday marking the 100-day countdown to the mega exhibition this year.

The November 5-10 expo will once again comprise of the Country Exhibition, the Business Exhibition, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, supporting activities, and cultural exchange events.

The Country Exhibition provides an important platform for participating countries to showcase their national image and trade and investment situation. This year's Country Exhibition, unlike the previous two sessions held online via digital showrooms, will take place offline, showcasing the technological innovation, industrial advantages, investment environment, and other exciting content of various countries through live exhibits, interactive experiences, and more.

So far, it has received positive feedback from various parties, as many countries have confirmed their participation, from the least developed to the developed nations. International organizations such as the World Trade Organization, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and the International Trade Centre are also committed to attend the fair.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Chinese pavilion, to be noted, will be upgraded and expanded, with an exhibition area of 2,500 square meters, the largest in the history of the CIIE. The focus will be on showcasing China's latest achievements in promoting high-level opening-up and high-quality development, attracting investment to the country.



The Business Exhibition, as a core component of the CIIE, will maintain its scale and set up six areas: food and agricultural products, automobiles, high-end intelligent equipments, consumer goods, medical devices and health-care products, and service trade, with a focus on creating an innovative incubation zone.



Since March, the CIIE has resumed offline global promotion, effectively supporting the Business Exhibition in attracting exhibitors. Currently, the contracted exhibition area exceeds 360,000 square meters, reaching the expected target.

According to the China International Import Expo Bureau, the number of Fortune Global 500 enterprises and industry-leading companies that have signed up as exhibitors already exceeds that of last year.

The expo will see the gathering of the world's top 15 car brands, the top 10 medical device companies, the top 10 industrial electrical enterprises, the top three mining giants, the top four accounting firms, the top three express delivery companies, and the top five freight forwarders. In particular, many international leading exhibition companies are returning to the CIIE, adding a touch of glamour to this year's Business Exhibition.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The bureau also highlighted the more diverse themes. The Business Exhibition, on one hand, will focus on high-quality development, optimizing the special areas of energy-saving and environmental protection technology, artificial intelligence, and innovative incubation, all around the green and innovation themes. Of these, the innovative incubation zone will attract the participation of more start-ups from around the world, with the exhibition area further expanded. On the other hand, it will closely follow the theme of high-quality life. Focusing on health and consumption, the Business Exhibition is upgrading the health and elderly care zone while adding new product categories for maternal and child care. Thirdly, the exhibition activities will be more professional.

Meanwhile, through the exhibitors alliance and professional committees of the CIIE, the Business Exhibition will bring together the advantages of exhibitor resources and hold a series of supporting activities in professional fields, such as an energy development summit forum, a forum on development and cooperation in the seed industry, and an international health and wellness conference, helping related industries to innovate and develop while enhancing the exhibitors' and visitors' sense of participation.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 6th Hongqiao Forum this year will discuss the core topic of "global openness" and the functional positioning of "international public goods." The forum will include a main forum, the "Invest in China Year" summit, the release of the World Openness Report 2023, and international seminars, and several sub-forums.

In terms of professional supporting activities, organizers will fully utilize the expo's functions to promote trade, investment, cultural exchanges and open cooperation through various forms, such as policy interpretation, matchmaking, product display, investment promotion, cultural exchange, and research releases.