Ti Gong

Thirteen cities in neighboring Jiangsu Province have released 165 preferential policies related to the summer tourism market, the province's Department of Culture and Tourism announced in Shanghai on the weekend.



Coupons worth more than 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million) are being distributed.

These include free, half-price and discounted admissions to A-level attractions across the province.

Ti Gong

A total of 10,000 coupons covering tourist attractions, hotels and tourist packages in the province are being distributed by the department on the platform of online travel operator Tongcheng Travel.

Mount Maoshan scenic area in Zhenjiang will open free in August and the city is distributing 24,000 half-price admissions to other tourist attractions this summer.

Ti Gong

Yaowan Ancient Town in Xuzhou City makes the same offering.

The town, formed in the Spring and Autumn Period (770 BC-476 BC) and the Warring States Period (475 BC-221 BC), was once one of the main docks of the Grand Canal of China.

Ti Gong

Cultural and tourist coupons worth 700,000 yuan in total are being distributed on the official tourism application of Suzhou, 君到苏州, which can be used for night cruise tours and accommodation.

More than 20 attractions such as Slender West Lake scenic area, Daming Temple and Geyuan Garden in the city of Yangzhou are open free to all students this summer.

Ti Gong

The province boasts more than 29,000 intangible cultural heritage items with 11 listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, topping the nation.

In Shanghai's downtown Jing'an District, intangible cultural heritage such as Kunqu Opera and Huaiju Opera were performed on Saturday.

Also inheritors of woodcut painting of Taohuawu (Dock of Peach Blossoms) style, Suzhou embroidery and Huishan clay figurine showed off their exquisite techniques to Shanghai residents.