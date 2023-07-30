﻿
Biz / Event

Attractions of Jiangsu Province on display

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:41 UTC+8, 2023-07-30       0
Thirteen cities in neighboring Jiangsu Province have released 165 preferential policies related to the summer tourism market.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:41 UTC+8, 2023-07-30       0
Attractions of Jiangsu Province on display
Ti Gong

Huai'an City cooks up a crayfish feast in Shanghai.

Thirteen cities in neighboring Jiangsu Province have released 165 preferential policies related to the summer tourism market, the province's Department of Culture and Tourism announced in Shanghai on the weekend.

Coupons worth more than 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million) are being distributed.

These include free, half-price and discounted admissions to A-level attractions across the province.

Attractions of Jiangsu Province on display
Ti Gong

Woodcut paints of Taohuawu on display

A total of 10,000 coupons covering tourist attractions, hotels and tourist packages in the province are being distributed by the department on the platform of online travel operator Tongcheng Travel.

Mount Maoshan scenic area in Zhenjiang will open free in August and the city is distributing 24,000 half-price admissions to other tourist attractions this summer.

Attractions of Jiangsu Province on display
Ti Gong

An opera performance

Yaowan Ancient Town in Xuzhou City makes the same offering.

The town, formed in the Spring and Autumn Period (770 BC-476 BC) and the Warring States Period (475 BC-221 BC), was once one of the main docks of the Grand Canal of China.

Attractions of Jiangsu Province on display
Ti Gong

Huashan clay figurines

Cultural and tourist coupons worth 700,000 yuan in total are being distributed on the official tourism application of Suzhou, 君到苏州, which can be used for night cruise tours and accommodation.

More than 20 attractions such as Slender West Lake scenic area, Daming Temple and Geyuan Garden in the city of Yangzhou are open free to all students this summer.

Attractions of Jiangsu Province on display
Ti Gong

Jiangsu tourism souvenir on display in Shanghai

The province boasts more than 29,000 intangible cultural heritage items with 11 listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, topping the nation.

In Shanghai's downtown Jing'an District, intangible cultural heritage such as Kunqu Opera and Huaiju Opera were performed on Saturday.

Also inheritors of woodcut painting of Taohuawu (Dock of Peach Blossoms) style, Suzhou embroidery and Huishan clay figurine showed off their exquisite techniques to Shanghai residents.

Attractions of Jiangsu Province on display
Ti Gong

A booth attracts an expat in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
West Lake
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     