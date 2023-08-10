Genshin Impact FES party opens in Shanghai

Genshin Impact is one of the best-selling Chinese games in the overseas markets, often regarded as a poster game from Shanghai.

The Genshin Impact FES opened on Thursday in Shanghai, where fans of the game came together to celebrate shared love, meet some of the people behind the game's beloved characters, obtain limited themed merchandise, and attend games to collect stamps and win free gifts.

It is the biggest offline event of Genshin Impact in recent years, since the popular action role-playing game made its debut in 2020 and landed on multi-platforms, such as mobile, PC and PlayStation platforms. The Genshin Impact FES event is being held in Halls 3 and 4.1 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).



Genshin Impact, developed by Shanghai-based game studio miHoYo, received a warm market response and became one of the best-selling mobile games in the world.

Across all platforms, the game is estimated to have grossed nearly US$3.6 billion by September 2022, representing the highest ever first-year launch revenue for any video game, according to researcher Sense Tower.



The Genshin Impact FES event will also feature special guests, including the voice artist of some Genshin characters, as well as Da Wei (大伟哥). Fans will have the chance to learn more about the creative process behind the game and hear firsthand from the people who bring their favorite characters to life.



If you go:

Date: Thursday to Sunday (August 10-13), 8:30am–5:30pm



Venue: the National Exhibition and Convention Center 国家会展中心

Address: 333 Songze Road, Qingpu District 青浦区崧泽大道333号

Transportation: Metro Line 2 and 17

Tickets: 298/498 yuan

