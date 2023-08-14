﻿
China to host major services trade fair in September

Themed "openness leads development, cooperation creates a win-win future," the 2023 CIFTIS is expected to see 202 varied events.
Shougang Park where the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services will be held is seen in Beijing on August 13, 2023.

This year's edition of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, is scheduled to take place in Beijing from September 2 to 6.

According to the press conference held on Sunday, the fair will be held in the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters.

Themed "openness leads development, cooperation creates a win-win future," the 2023 CIFTIS is expected to see 202 varied events including forums, negotiations, and summits.

Zhou Ling, deputy director of Beijing's international service trade center, said that the upcoming fair will encompass a wide array of topics, such as telecommunications, information services, financial services, health and sanitation services, and environmental services.

A total of 75 countries and international organizations have already confirmed their participation. Over 70 renowned enterprises and institutions are poised to showcase their accomplishments, and more than 1,800 companies are gearing up to participate in both offline and online exhibitions.

The United Kingdom, the guest country of honor of the 2023 CIFTIS, will assemble its largest-ever delegation for the fair this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Top ﻿
     