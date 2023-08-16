﻿
Guizhou unveils new tourism routes and showcases specialties in Shanghai

Guizhou Province, famous for its picturesque landscapes with abundant natural scenic areas, is seeking closer business cooperation and opportunities in Shanghai.
Guizhou unveils new tourism routes and showcases specialties in Shanghai

Guizhou brings its specialties to Shanghai.

Having shot to nationwide fame for its village basketball and soccer games, Guizhou Province in southwest China said it has more to offer.

The province is seeking closer business cooperation and opportunities in Shanghai with the unveiling of new tourism routes and a grand showcase of local specialties on Tuesday.

Covering 3,000 square meters at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in the Pudong New Area, the Guizhou display, as part of the ongoing 2023 Shanghai International Food & Beverage Exhibition, showcases diverse products in culture and tourism, pre-cooked meals, fruits, teas, and intangible cultural heritage items.

Ti Gong

Handicraft items from Guizhou are on display

Known for its picturesque landscapes with abundant natural scenic areas, Guizhou is a famous summer resort due to its cool temperatures during the season, perfect for a six-day route stringing iconic attractions.

They include:

  • Huangguoshu Waterfall;
  • The karst landscape of Xiaoqikong (Smaller Seven Apertures) in Libo;
  • Fanjing Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage site;
  • Xijiang's ethnic Miao community;
  • The old town of Zhenyuan

For those pursuing a culture trip, another route on which people can experience the famous long table banquet of Xijiang's ethnic Miao community and local wine culture, and which also involves stays at minsu (Chinese version of rural homestays), is an option.

Ti Gong

Guizhou stages a local performance in Shanghai.

Spots to experience outdoor mountain sports such as cycling and paddle rafting in Guizhou were also promoted.

From plateau teas and liquors to pre-cooked meals, 117 companies from Guizhou brought the province's specialties, agriculture produce, and culture and tourism products to Shanghai.

These include local signature cuisines such as fish in sour soup and stewed lamb in brown sauce, cuishao (deep-fried diced pork), and fruit beverages.

Guizhou cuisine is commonly known as sour and spicy, different from its neighboring Sichuan province, which is famous for numbingly spicy food.

Its culinary culture is firmly rooted in home-style cooking and bustling late-night street markets. The food is also flavored with fermented ingredients.

Ti Gong

Guizhou specialties attract a foreign visitor.

Refined embroidery works, batik items, and silver jewelry are also part of the display.

Guizhou and Shanghai have established a close cooperation relationship with Shanghai delivering a strong boost to the province's development over recent years.

Last year, the sales of the province's specialties in Shanghai amounted to 174,800 tons with the sales volume hitting 2.54 billion yuan (US$348 million), benefiting more than 20,000 farmers in Guizhou.

