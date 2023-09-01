﻿
Biz / Event

High-quality cooperation on agenda of BRI forum

China Daily
  22:59 UTC+8, 2023-09-01       0
China will host in October the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
China Daily
  22:59 UTC+8, 2023-09-01       0

China will host in October the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the most highlighted event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The forum in Beijing will also be an important platform for various parties to discuss high-quality cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

China is maintaining communication with various parties on preparations for the forum, Wang told a daily news conference.

Focusing on boosting connectivity, the initiative aims to provide a platform for global economic cooperation and inject fresh impetus into the development of various countries as well as global economic growth, he said.

Over the past decade, China has signed cooperation documents on the BRI with more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations.

The initiative has galvanized nearly1 trillion of investment globally and created more than 3,000 projects.

Wang said that the BRI has become the most welcomed global public good as well as the largest platform for international cooperation.

The full implementation of BRI transportation projects could increase global real income by 0.7 to 2.9 percent, and could help lift 7.6 million people out of extreme poverty and 32 million people out of moderate poverty globally by 2030, the World Bank has estimated.

Programs under the initiative also actively fulfill environmental responsibility by carrying out ecological and environmental governance as well as biodiversity conservation, Wang said.

According to Wang, China has signed more than 50 cooperation document on ecological and environmental protection with relevant parties, and has launched Belt and Road partnerships on green development with 31 countries.

China will take the third forum as an opportunity to work with the international community to sum up experiences and draw a new blueprint to continue to promote high-quality construction of the Belt and Road, he said.

Also on Thursday, Wang announced that in accordance with law, China will impose reciprocal visa restrictions on United States individuals involved in spreading rumors of "forcible assimilation" in Tibet and those who have long meddled in Tibet-related issues.

The countermeasure came after the US announced imposition of visa restrictions on Chinese officials over the alleged "forcible assimilation" of Tibetan children in boarding schools last week.

Source: China Daily   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     