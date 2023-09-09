G20 should be partners for global economic recovery, open cooperation and sustainable development: Chinese premier

G20 members should be partners for promoting global economic recovery, global open cooperation and global sustainable development, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Saturday.

The Group of 20 (G20) members should be partners for promoting global economic recovery, global open cooperation and global sustainable development, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Saturday.

The G20 members should stick to the original aspiration of unity and cooperation, and shoulder the responsibility of the times for peace and development, Li made the remarks while addressing the first session of the 18th G20 Summit.