Join Fiona at Uniqlo Renewal Workshop at CIIE

Follow Fiona to redesign your clothes and bags and extend their lifespan at the Renewal Workshop of Uniqlo sustainable project at CIIE!

There are also many sustainable technological products here, such as jeans that save more water during its production and clothes made of recycled polyester fiber. Let's create a sustainable future together!