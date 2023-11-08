﻿
Join Fiona at Uniqlo Renewal Workshop at CIIE

﻿ Ma Xuefeng
﻿ Li Fei
﻿ Yan Jingyang
﻿ Sun Chao
  18:37 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
The company also presents many sustainable technological products at the expo, such as jeans that save more water in production and clothes made of recycled polyester fiber.
Shot by Ma Xuefeng, Yan Jingyang. Edited by Sun Chao. Reported by Li Fei. Subtitles by Sun Chao.

Follow Fiona to redesign your clothes and bags and extend their lifespan at the Renewal Workshop of Uniqlo sustainable project at CIIE!

There are also many sustainable technological products here, such as jeans that save more water during its production and clothes made of recycled polyester fiber. Let's create a sustainable future together!

