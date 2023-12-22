Biz / Event

Regulators cracking down on pricing for automobiles

  20:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-22
Shanghai market regulators issue guideline by auto sales companies and platforms in the city to "create a fair, orderly and reassured auto market environment for the public."
  20:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0

Shanghai's market regulators are intensifying efforts to crack down on pricing irregularities in automobiles.

A guideline on pricing by auto sales companies and platforms in Shanghai was released on Friday, requiring companies to mark prices clearly based on regulations and separate products and sales services.

They should provide services based on charges and repeated charging for the same service under different service categories is strictly banned, according to the guideline released by the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Regulators cracking down on pricing for automobiles
Ti Gong

Auto sales companies attend a conference on Friday.

They are also banned from forcing or tricking consumers into purchasing financial loan services, according to the guideline.

The guideline also encourages auto sales platforms to establish a mechanism on abnormal pricing and remind operators on their platform to set prices reasonably.

"We will continually regulate the acts of auto sales industry and create a fair, orderly, and reassured auto market environment for the public," said Lu Yingfei, deputy director of the administration's anti-monopoly and pricing supervision and inspection office.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Follow Us

