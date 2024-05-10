﻿
Biz / Event

New measures cut red tape for food providers

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:09 UTC+8, 2024-05-10       0
Shanghai's market regulators have announced a raft of measures on food business operations and registration to spur market vitality and fuel the development of the industry.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:09 UTC+8, 2024-05-10       0
New measures cut red tape for food providers
Hu Min / SHINE

A customer buys a cup of coffee at snack food company Laiyifen.

Shanghai's market authorities announced new measures to boost the food industry, increase market vitality, and reduce red tape.

The measures encourage the mixed operation of multiple business formats. Under the new rules, food businesses in the city can apply for food sales, catering service, as well as food operation and management simultaneously if they meet certain requirements, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Adjustments to the food item categories have loosened the application threshold for food businesses.

An outlet of Shanghai-based snack food company Laiyifen on Wujiang Road in Jing'an District is one early beneficiary of the measures.

It has expanded its business scope to include ready-to-eat food using cooking procedures such as steaming, boiling and baking; freshly-made drinks such as tea, coffee and juice; and ice cream.

New measures cut red tape for food providers
Ti Gong

A bakery at Laiyifen

In the past, it could only heat food.

"The measures bring great convenience to food businesses, as we are able to conduct new business operations anytime," said Zhang Lihua, vice president of the company.

"It gives food businesses more flexibility and consumers more options," she said. "We plan to expand our business scope in other outlets under the measures, which is a very good policy for food operators."

On-site reviews of chain food operators opening new outlets can also be waived if they meet certain criteria, to power the development of the headquarters economy.

The assessment mechanism for new food business modes has been improved under measures to encourage the development of new operation formats.

The new measures also include acts to simplify application materials and eliminate on-site review procedures for food operations with low food safety risks.

"The new measures do not mean loosened food safety standards, as we will increase patrols and inspections," said Huang Yanqiong, a market regulator in Jing'an District.

New measures cut red tape for food providers
Ti Gong

Laiyifen's new corner of freshly-made drinks

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     