New measures cut red tape for food providers

Shanghai's market regulators have announced a raft of measures on food business operations and registration to spur market vitality and fuel the development of the industry.

Hu Min / SHINE

Shanghai's market authorities announced new measures to boost the food industry, increase market vitality, and reduce red tape.

The measures encourage the mixed operation of multiple business formats. Under the new rules, food businesses in the city can apply for food sales, catering service, as well as food operation and management simultaneously if they meet certain requirements, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Adjustments to the food item categories have loosened the application threshold for food businesses.

An outlet of Shanghai-based snack food company Laiyifen on Wujiang Road in Jing'an District is one early beneficiary of the measures.

It has expanded its business scope to include ready-to-eat food using cooking procedures such as steaming, boiling and baking; freshly-made drinks such as tea, coffee and juice; and ice cream.

Ti Gong

In the past, it could only heat food.

"The measures bring great convenience to food businesses, as we are able to conduct new business operations anytime," said Zhang Lihua, vice president of the company.

"It gives food businesses more flexibility and consumers more options," she said. "We plan to expand our business scope in other outlets under the measures, which is a very good policy for food operators."

On-site reviews of chain food operators opening new outlets can also be waived if they meet certain criteria, to power the development of the headquarters economy.

The assessment mechanism for new food business modes has been improved under measures to encourage the development of new operation formats.

The new measures also include acts to simplify application materials and eliminate on-site review procedures for food operations with low food safety risks.

"The new measures do not mean loosened food safety standards, as we will increase patrols and inspections," said Huang Yanqiong, a market regulator in Jing'an District.