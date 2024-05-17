Shanghai Party Secretary meets with Tishman Speyer CEO

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Rob Speyer, Chief Executive Officer of Tishman Speyer, on May 14.

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Rob Speyer, Chief Executive Officer of Tishman Speyer and Vice Chairman of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai on May 14.

Chen highlighted Shanghai's openness as its greatest asset. He added that Shanghai will enhance support for global companies investing and developing in the city, inviting Tishman Speyer to join local urban renewal projects and jointly build a biopharmaceutical industry ecosystem. Shanghai remains committed to offering top-notch services to foster enterprise growth, he said.

Speyer emphasized Shanghai's significance in the company's global strategy, noting the city's allure as an international metropolis. He expressed excitement about the progress of the company's projects in the city as well as confidence in further development.

Committing to deepen investments and expedite project implementation, Tishman Speyer aims to contribute to Shanghai's evolution into a dynamic global innovation hub, according to Speyer.