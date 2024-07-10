Dairy Queen opens first burger restaurant in Shanghai
International Dairy Queen Inc opened its first restaurant in China in Jing'an District on Wednesday, a significant milestone for the brand.
The ice cream giant plans to open 180 such DQ Blizzard & Burgers restaurants in China by 2034.
The restaurant on Wujiang Road is the only DQ location in Asia serving hot food and treats. The menu features burgers, chicken, fries, onion rings, beverages, and a full treat menu that includes the iconic DQ Blizzard Treat.
The menu also includes a Shanghai-style burger which should revive the childhood memories of many Shanghainese.
"We believe China is a long-term market for us, and this first DQ Blizzard & Burgers restaurant in China introduces burgers, chicken, fries, and onion rings, as well as offers our world-famous DQ treats to Chinese consumers," said Troy Bader, president and CEO at International Dairy Queen.
"With more than 1,500 DQ treat locations in China, adding DQ Blizzard & Burgers restaurants will contribute to us becoming a balanced food and treat leader globally," he added.
China is the fastest growing market for IDQ and is ranked second based on DQ restaurant count, following the United States. There are more than 1,500 DQ restaurants in China at present.