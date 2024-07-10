Dairy Queen opens first burger restaurant in Shanghai

International Dairy Queen Inc opened its first restaurant in China in Jing'an District on Wednesday, a significant milestone for the brand.

The ice cream giant plans to open 180 such DQ Blizzard & Burgers restaurants in China by 2034.

The restaurant on Wujiang Road is the only DQ location in Asia serving hot food and treats. The menu features burgers, chicken, fries, onion rings, beverages, and a full treat menu that includes the iconic DQ Blizzard Treat.

The menu also includes a Shanghai-style burger which should revive the childhood memories of many Shanghainese.