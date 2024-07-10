﻿
Biz / Event

Dairy Queen opens first burger restaurant in Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-07-10       0
Jing'an location chosen for the opening of the first of the brand's stores in China to offer its customers hot food and treats, with one item that could revive childhood memories.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-07-10       0
Dairy Queen opens first burger restaurant in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The restaurant on Wujiang Road in Jing'an District.

International Dairy Queen Inc opened its first restaurant in China in Jing'an District on Wednesday, a significant milestone for the brand.

The ice cream giant plans to open 180 such DQ Blizzard & Burgers restaurants in China by 2034.

The restaurant on Wujiang Road is the only DQ location in Asia serving hot food and treats. The menu features burgers, chicken, fries, onion rings, beverages, and a full treat menu that includes the iconic DQ Blizzard Treat.

The menu also includes a Shanghai-style burger which should revive the childhood memories of many Shanghainese.

Dairy Queen opens first burger restaurant in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The interior of the new restaurant.

"We believe China is a long-term market for us, and this first DQ Blizzard & Burgers restaurant in China introduces burgers, chicken, fries, and onion rings, as well as offers our world-famous DQ treats to Chinese consumers," said Troy Bader, president and CEO at International Dairy Queen.

"With more than 1,500 DQ treat locations in China, adding DQ Blizzard & Burgers restaurants will contribute to us becoming a balanced food and treat leader globally," he added.

China is the fastest growing market for IDQ and is ranked second based on DQ restaurant count, following the United States. There are more than 1,500 DQ restaurants in China at present.

Dairy Queen opens first burger restaurant in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Some of the food served at the restaurant.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     