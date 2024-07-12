﻿
Biz / Event

IOC announces Olympic Esports Games to be hosted in Saudi Arabia

Xinhua
  22:55 UTC+8, 2024-07-12       0
The IOC announced Friday that it is partnering with the National Olympic Committee of Saudi Arabia to host the inaugural 2025 Olympic Esports Games in Saudi Arabia.
Xinhua
  22:55 UTC+8, 2024-07-12       0

The International Olympic Committee announced Friday that it is partnering with the National Olympic Committee of Saudi Arabia to host the inaugural 2025 Olympic Esports Games in Saudi Arabia.

The proposal will be made to the IOC Session, which will be held on the eve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Following the announcement, and the decision which will be taken by the IOC Session, work will begin on selecting a city and venue, the specific timing of the event, the titles to be included, the qualification process for the players and further details.

The IOC said that international federations already engaged in an e-version of their sport that is considered for inclusion in the Olympic Esports Games will be the IOC's first go-to partners. The same will be true for National Olympic Committees that already include esports in their activities.

At the same time, the IOC also announced plans to create a new dedicated structure within its organization, separate from the organizational and financial model for the Olympic Games. In order to address the specific nature of the Olympic Esports Games, the IOC said it would take a different approach with regard to the financing and organization of these Games.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     