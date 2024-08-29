﻿
Biz / Event

Queues already forming for festival mooncakes

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:01 UTC+8, 2024-08-29       0
There's a festive atmosphere on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall with the aroma of mooncakes lingering in the air as the clock ticks down to a traditional time for family reunions.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:01 UTC+8, 2024-08-29       0
Queues already forming for festival mooncakes
Ti Gong

A bustling scene outside Sunya Cantonese Restaurant on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

Queues already forming for festival mooncakes
Ti Gong

Queues outside the restaurant for freshly baked mooncakes with pork filling.

With the clock ticking down to the Mid-Autumn Festival, a time for family reunions in China, there's a festive atmosphere on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall with the aroma of mooncakes lingering in the air.

At the 98-year-old Sunya Cantonese Restaurant on the pedestrian mall, the fragrance of xianrou yuebing, or mooncakes with pork filling, attracts residents and tourists.

The classic seasonal delicacy features a rich ground pork filling and a flaky outer pastry.

The traditional while unique zao (a fermented flavor) technique makes an intoxicating combination with pork stuffing for the first time based on the restaurant's innovative recipe.

The recipe originated from the Shanghai-style xiangzao (a fermented flavor) technique developed by the Tong Tai Xiang Restaurant established in 1907 in the city, which occupied an important position in local dishes, second only to "thick oil and heavy red sauce." The xiangzao products launched by Tong Tai Xiang in the 1980s soon became a local hit.

Queues already forming for festival mooncakes
Ti Gong

Mooncake is a must-eat of the festival in China.

"We select the leftover of yellow wine brewing, which has a mellow fragrance after fermentation, and then mix it with 10-year yellow wine and more than 10 kinds of spices in certain proportions, seal it for 24 hours, and after the second fermentation, the fragrance of the materials blends with the fragrance of the wine," said Sunya's executive chef Huang Renkang.

"The fermented water is then poured into a specially made bag with extremely fine weaving, and slowly filtered, resulting in clear and fragrant liquid with an amber color. We then add salt and sugar for seasoning to enrich the taste of the fermented juice."

"The unique wine fragrance is long-lasting and perfectly integrated into the filling," said Liu Yating, a tourist from neighboring Zhejiang Province who had been attracted by the queues. "While the texture of the filling is delicate, creating a balanced and rich taste experience offered a real delight."

To attract young people, the restaurant has launched a Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary mooncake gift box and a Gundam mooncake gift box.

Queues already forming for festival mooncakes
Ti Gong

Sunya Cantonese Restaurant's mooncake booth is crowded these days.

Queues already forming for festival mooncakes
Ti Gong

A Hello Kitty package

It also includes some fashionable flavors for young people, incorporating elements such as cheese and matcha into the mooncakes.

There is also a barbecued pork stuffing featuring layers of nuts combined with the unique salty fragrance of barbecued pork and oyster sauce, resulting in a meaty texture with a mix of both sweet and salty flavors, as well as salted egg yolk and meat floss, and shredded coconut flavors.

Outdated impressions of mooncakes are being overturned this year.

The time-honored Shen Da Cheng Restaurant has launched a suancaiyu, a spicy fish dish cooked with sour pickled cabbage and chili, as well as a bacon cheese flavor, appealing to young people. Suancaiyu is one of the most popular Chinese dishes enjoyed across the country.

Wang Bao He, another time-honored restaurant in the city known for its hairy crab cuisine, has introduced famous stir-fried Chinese dishes auch as fish-flavored shredded pork and steamed pork with preserved vegetables into mooncakes.

This year's Mid-Autumn Festival is on September 17.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     