Biz / Event

China's service trade fair wraps up with bountiful achievements

Xinhua
  23:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-16       0
The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday, achieving some 1,000 practical outcomes.
Xinhua
  23:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-16       0

The 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in Beijing on Monday, achieving some 1,000 practical outcomes, with over 20 percent of its offline exhibitors being international companies, said its organizer.

The outcomes achieved during this year's CIFTIS include transactions and investments in fields such as construction, finance and business services. During the event, a total of 56 sessions were held, including international cooperation project negotiation and promotion meetings.

"A total of 111 enterprises and institutions, including Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders, have released 219 achievements in the fields of digitalization, artificial intelligence, healthcare and more, an increase of 80 compared to the previous edition," said Piao Xuedong, head of the Beijing municipal commerce bureau, during a press conference held Monday.

With over 180 forums and activities held during the five-day event, more than 2,000 companies attended the fair offline and over 6,000 online. This year's edition showcased multiple cutting-edge technologies, including the orthopedic surgery robot equipped with AI deep learning technology, the world's smallest cardiac pacemaker and so on, covering sectors such as AI, cloud computing, metaverse and 6G.

"This year's CIFTIS has achieved fruitful results, fully demonstrating China's firm determination to promote high-quality development through high-level opening up," said Wang Bo, an official with the Ministry of Commerce, during the press conference.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
