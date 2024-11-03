Chinese premier to attend CIIE opening ceremony, relevant events
11:40 UTC+8, 2024-11-03 0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and relevant events, and deliver a speech.
11:40 UTC+8, 2024-11-03 0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) and relevant events, and deliver a speech, a spokesperson announced Sunday.
The seventh CIIE will be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, said He Yadong, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports