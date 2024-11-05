﻿
Biz / Event

7th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai

Xinhua
  10:28 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
The newest edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.
Xinhua
  10:28 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0

The newest edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 7th CIIE and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

Running from November 5 to 10, the 7th CIIE has attracted 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions. It also sets a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders attending the event.

More than 400 new products, new technologies and new services are set to be unveiled during the expo, which experts believe is a strong indication of global companies' confidence in the Chinese market and their commitment to further development in China despite a sluggish global economic recovery.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     