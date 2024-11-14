﻿
Biz / Event

Over 4,300 new technologies, products shine at China Hi-Tech Fair

  17:54 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
  17:54 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0

The 26th China Hi-Tech Fair kicked off on Thursday in south China's tech hub of Shenzhen, attracting more than 5,000 enterprises and international organizations from over 100 countries and regions.

During the three-day event, more than 4,300 new technologies, products and achievements will be released, including a number of advanced intelligent robots, artificial intelligence digital avatar products, and intelligent terminal applications, according to the organizer.

Enterprises and institutions from the United States, France, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Canada, Denmark and other countries and regions have organized groups to participate in the exhibition, bringing their latest cutting-edge technologies.

The annual CHTF, inaugurated in 1999, is the largest and the most influential science and technology fair in China.

