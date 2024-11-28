﻿
Biz / Event

Shopping, culture and sports at new landmark

Hu Min
  21:58 UTC+8, 2024-11-28       0
Westbund Central, developed by Hongkong Land as its largest "Global Central" project on the Chinese mainland, will have over 50,000 square meters of cultural and art facilities.
A new landmark is taking shape at the West Bund in Shanghai with commercial, entertainment and sports facilities.

Developed by Hongkong Land as its largest "Global Central" project on the Chinese mainland with a total investment of over 60 billion yuan (US$8.27 billion), Westbund Central encompasses a gross floor area of over 1.8 million square meters. It will feature retail space, offices, high-end waterfront residential apartments, and over 50,000 square meters of cultural and art venues with supporting facilities.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has also committed to establishing two luxury hotels and one serviced apartment, making Westbund Central the only project to feature three Mandarin Oriental properties under one roof, with nearly 700 guest rooms in total.

Ti Gong

A view of Westbund Central

Ti Gong

An artist's view of Westbund Central

Ti Gong

An artist's depiction of the rooftop view.

Ti Gong

An artist's rendering of the swimming pool

The project is set to become a new landmark in Shanghai for people to enjoy shopping, culture and sports.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
