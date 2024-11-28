Shopping, culture and sports at new landmark

A new landmark is taking shape at the West Bund in Shanghai with commercial, entertainment and sports facilities.

Developed by Hongkong Land as its largest "Global Central" project on the Chinese mainland with a total investment of over 60 billion yuan (US$8.27 billion), Westbund Central encompasses a gross floor area of over 1.8 million square meters. It will feature retail space, offices, high-end waterfront residential apartments, and over 50,000 square meters of cultural and art venues with supporting facilities.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has also committed to establishing two luxury hotels and one serviced apartment, making Westbund Central the only project to feature three Mandarin Oriental properties under one roof, with nearly 700 guest rooms in total.