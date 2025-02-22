Biz / Event

2025 Global Developer Conference offers platform for AI industry exchange

Xinhua
  22:05 UTC+8, 2025-02-22       0
Open-source large-model technologies and products have taken center stage at the ongoing 2025 Global Developer Conference, which is being held in Shanghai from Friday to Sunday.
Xinhua
  22:05 UTC+8, 2025-02-22       0

Open-source large-model technologies and products have taken center stage at the ongoing 2025 Global Developer Conference, which is being held in Shanghai from Friday to Sunday.

The event has brought together top domestic and international artificial intelligence (AI) companies to showcase their latest technologies and solutions, attracting developers, scientists, and investors from around the world.

At the conference, a humanoid robot developed by Chinese firm Unitree Robotics – famous for its dancing robots featured on China's nationally televised Spring Festival gala – walked the company's robot dog, drawing a cheering crowd of onlookers.

"With the support of a broad base of developers, artificial intelligence is developing rapidly, particularly as recent breakthroughs in open-source large model technologies and products create new opportunities and space for the development of China's artificial intelligence industry," said Xiong Jijun, vice minister of industry and information technology in a speech at the conference, on Saturday.

Xiong noted that China's AI industry is thriving, particularly with the widespread acceptance of open-source principles. Currently, the country ranks second in the world in terms of the number of open-source contributors.

Yang Haijun, chief engineer of the Shanghai municipal cyberspace administration, told the conference that China is among the first countries to introduce regulations for the management of generative AI services.

Data from iResearch, an industry research and consulting institute, indicates that China's AI industry is projected to reach 811 billion yuan (US$111.8 billion) by 2028, with emerging sectors such as AI and robotics poised to unlock significant market potential and development opportunities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     