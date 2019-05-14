MSCI announces list of stock inclusions

Global index compiler adds 26 China A shares to its China Index, 18 of which are ChiNext stocks, and increases inclusion factor to 10 percent.

Global index compiler MSCI Inc announced on Tuesday the list of stocks to be included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes.

It released the results of the May 2019 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes and this batch of changes in its indexes will be implemented as of the close on May 28.

Twenty-six China A shares will be added to the MSCI China Index, 18 of which are ChiNext stocks, and the inclusion factor for 238 existing constituents will be increased from 5 percent to 10 percent.

The 18 ChiNext stocks are: Wens Foodstuff Group, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, East Money Information, Aier Eye Hospital Group, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network, Lepu Medical Technology, Shenzhen Inovance Technology, Walvax Biotechnology, Mango Excellent Media, Chaozhou Three-Circle Group, Lens Technology, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co, Wangsu Science & Technology, Songcheng Performance Development, Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment and Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting.

China A shares will then have an aggregate weight of 5.25 percent and 1.76 percent in the MSCI China and MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes, respectively.

There will be 26 additions to and no deletions from the MSCI China A Large Cap Index resulting in 264 index constituents, and there will be 29 additions to and five deletions from the MSCI China A Mid Cap Index resulting in 173 index constituents.

The MSCI China A Onshore Index will add 109 companies and cut three, of which the largest additions will be Wens Foodstuff Group A, Contemporary A and Shenzhen Mindray A.

Meanwhile, 503 shares will be added to and 49 deleted from the MSCI China A Onshore Small Cap Index, most of which are newly eligible ChiNext stocks.

The MSCI China All Shares Index will see 66 additions to and 10 deletions, of which the largest additions are also Wens Foodstuff Group A, Contemporary A and Shenzhen Mindray A. The MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index will have 522 additions and 46 deletions.

In February, MSCI announced that it plans to increase the weight of China A shares in the MSCI EM Indexes, to be implemented through a three-step process.



The Foreign Inclusion Factor-adjusted market capitalization of China A shares will be further increased to 15 percent as part of the August 2019 Quarterly Index Review and then to 20 percent, together with the inclusion of Mid Cap China A shares, in the final step as part of the November 2019 Semi-Annual Index Review.