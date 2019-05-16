Biz / Finance

China stocks edge up on positive expectation

Yuan Luhang
  16:56 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0
China stocks edge up as supportive policies are expected to prop up the  economy amid external uncertainties
Yuan Luhang
  16:56 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0

China stocks edged up as supportive policies were expected to prop up the country’s economy amid external uncertainties.

At the close of market hours, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.58 percent to end at 2,955.71 points. The smaller Shenzhen Component Index added 0.37 percent to close at 9,293.32 points, while the CSI300 index rose 0.45 percent to 3,743.96 points.

Turnover on the two major bourses totaled 512.8 billion yuan (US$ 74.5 billion), compared to the 512.7 billion yuan in the previous trading session.

Shares in industrial sectors posted more gains than declines. Shares of nonferrous metal led the gains. Shares in the agriculture industry continued their strong performance. The communications industry performed less well.

Shares in Beijing Jingyuntong Technology Co Ltd and Ningbo Yunsheng Co Ltd jumped by the daily cap of 10 percent.

Shares in Huawei suppliers took a nosedive, after the Trump administration hit the telecoms giant with severe sanctions on Wednesday.

The rise in the stock market after weak April activity data indicated that expectations are more important than actual readings, Northeast Securities noted in report.

Liquidity could be loosened given the downside pressure on the economy, the brokerage added.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     