China to launch trading of international copper futures

China's top securities regulator said it had given the green light to the trading of international copper futures.

Trading of the futures contracts will be launched on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, starting November 19, China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

Overseas investors will be introduced in the trading of bonded copper futures.

The launching of the futures marks another move in the opening-up of China's futures market and will play a positive role in meeting enterprises' demand for risks management, the commission said.