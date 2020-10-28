Market rallies with gains in most sectors

Biz / Finance

  20:04 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0
Leisure services, food and beverage companies as well as automakers among the top gainers making a contribution as China's stock market continued rally on Wednesday.
The stock market continued to rally on Wednesday following gains in most sectors.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.46 percent to close at 3,269.24 after a higher opening.

The smaller Shenzhen Component Index was up 0.89 percent to finish at around 13,388.10, while the ChiNext Index gained 0.74 percent to end the day at 2,670.48.

Combined turnover on the two bourses came to 733.1 billion yuan (US$109.1billion), compared with 631.2 billion yuan in the previous session.

Most sectors gained, with leisure services, food and beverage companies and automakers among the top gainers.

Yang Zhenyu, a strategist at Central China Securities, told Caixin.com that due to the IPO of large-scale technology companies and the global stock market's volatility, A-shares had seen much fluctuation in recent days.

Large-cap consumer stocks will win more favor with the investors in the long run as China's economy is still on the recovery track, he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Top
     