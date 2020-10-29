Biz / Finance

Liquor firms help raise stock market cheer

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:04 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
The increase in coronavirus cases in the US and across Europe may continue to weigh on investor sentiment in Asia-Pacific area. 
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:04 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0

The stock market ended higher on Thursday, boosted by the strong performance of home appliance makers, liquor firms and biomedicine companies.

The A-share market opened lower following an overnight plunge on Wall Street as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the West. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.11 percent to close at 3,272.73.

The smaller Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.98 percent to finish at around 13,519.66, while the ChiNext Index surged 1.10 percent to end its trading day at 2,699.92.

Combined turnover on the two bourses came to 780.2 billion yuan (US$116.2 billion), compared with 733.1 billion yuan in the previous session.

More than half of sectors gained, with home appliance makers, liquor firms and biomedicine companies making major contributions to the rise.

The shares of China's leading liquor producer, Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd, rose 4.18 percent to close at 250 yuan per share.

The increase in coronavirus cases in the US and across Europe may continue to weigh on investor sentiment in Asia-Pacific area, analysts said.

Although many European countries have tightened anti-epidemic measures, UBS said it believes the impact of the new wave of restrictions will be less than that in the first half of the year.

It said the optimism could be mainly attributed to consumers and enterprises adapting to anti-epidemic measures and many countries continuing to provide financial support or unemployment assistance. There are also 10 possible vaccines that have entered the late stage of trials, it noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
UBS
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     