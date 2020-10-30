Biz / Finance

Pandemic and earnings results fuel stock sell-off

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:34 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0
The Chinese stock market slipped on Friday, as concerns about the worsening COVID-19 crisis in the US and Europe and tepid third-quarter earnings results fueled a sell-off.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  19:34 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0

The Chinese stock market slipped on Friday, as investors chose to be cautious on the last trading day of the month.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slumped 1.47 percent to close at 3,224.53, wiping out the week's previous gains.

The smaller Shenzhen Component Index plunged 2.09 percent to finish at 13,236.60, while the ChiNext Index dropped 1.63 percent to end its trading day at 2,655.86.

Combined turnover on the two bourses was 870.8 billion yuan (US$130 billion), compared with 780.2 billion yuan in the previous session.

The losses were broad-based with textile and clothing firms, food and beverage makers and media companies leading the decline.

Market sentiment will likely remain cautious due to the worsening COVID-19 crisis in the United States and across Europe, in addition to tepid third-quarter earnings results from many listed companies, analysts said.

Concluding today,  the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee outlined 2035 development vision and guidelines for the 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP).

By 2035, China is set to “basically achieve modernization," including lifting its GDP per capita to that of a moderately developed country, making significant technological breakthroughs and reducing carbon emissions.

On the supply side, the 14th FYP is likely to focus on the modernization of industrial and supply chains and self-reliance in technological development, according to a report from HSBC's global research team.

“In our view, this means there will be more of a policy push for higher R&D spending in the coming years, especially in strategically emerging sectors such as biotechnology, semiconductors and new-energy vehicles," the report noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     