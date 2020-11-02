Biz / Finance

Northbound foreign capital boosts Chinese stock market

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:28 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0
The Chinese stock market ended higher on Monday, with the ChiNext Index surging 1.98 percent and more than 3 billion yuan of northbound capital flowing into the market.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:28 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0

The Chinese stock market ended higher Monday, with the ChiNext Index surging 1.98 percent and more than 3 billion yuan (US$448.1 million) of northbound foreign capital flowing into the A-share market via China’s stock connect initiatives.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.02 percent to close at 3,225.12 after fluctuating throughout the day.

The smaller Shenzhen Component Index gained 1.06 percent to finish at 13,420.96, while the ChiNext Index surged 1.98 percent to end its trading day at 2,708.39.

Combined turnover on the two bourses came to 812.4 billion yuan, compared with 870.8 billion yuan in the previous session.

More than half the sectors gained, with home appliance makers, automakers and electronics companies leading the way.

Shares of China International Capital Corporation rose 30.99 percent to close at 37.70 yuan on its first trading day on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's main board.

Wendy Liu, head of China Strategy at UBS Global Research, predicted Chinese equities may relatively outperform as global equities reassess risk.

A new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in the United States and Europe has cast doubt over the underlying global economic recovery and led to a global equities sell-off last week. Such a "risk-off" move could deepen if more countries are forced to impose partial travel restrictions or lockdowns, Liu said.

She added that as China keeps COVID-19 under control, its relative stability and continued economic recovery should help its equities, particularly A shares.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Capital Corporation
UBS
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     