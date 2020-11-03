Shanghai shares jump 1.42% in active trading

Most sectors recorded gains, with nonferrous metals, national defense and communication shares among the day's top winners.

Chinese stock investors had a happy day on Tuesday, as major indexes all gained amid optimistic trading sentiment.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shot up 1.42 percent to close at 3,271.07 points, thanks to strong performances of the nonferrous metals and IT sectors.

The smaller Shenzhen Component Index gained 1.19 percent to finish at around 13,580.04, while the ChiNext Index surged 1.33 percent to end its trading day at 2,744.31.

Combined turnover on the two bourses came to 784.7 billion yuan (US$117.2 billion), compared with 812.4 billion yuan in the previous session.

Automakers, on the other hand, saw their shares retreat following China’s new development plan for its new energy vehicle (NEV) industry from 2021-2035, which aims to accelerate the country into an automotive powerhouse.

The plan, released by the State Council, China's cabinet, listed five strategic tasks: to improve technology innovation capacity, build new-type industry ecosystems, advance industrial integration and development, perfect the infrastructure system, and deepen opening-up and cooperation, according to Xinhua news agency.

“We see 2021 as the year China's electric vehicles market finally rockets higher, as stricter requirements are kicking in for auto manufacturers to make more environmentally-friendly cars,” said Ding Yuqian, head of A-share auto research at HSBC Qianhai Securities.

Besides, Chinese government is pushing hard for consumers to switch to EVs and higher quality models will soon start rolling off dedicated manufacturing platforms, she noted.

Ding expects a 25 percent compound annual growth rate for the sector over the next decade.